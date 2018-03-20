WAPS Supports Market Women To Keep Proper Sanitation

War Against Poor Sanitation (WAPS) has embarked on a project to support market women towards the effort of keeping their surroundings clean and safe for buyers.

Government within the last four years has lost close to 1.3 billion dollars due to poor sanitation in the country, according to the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies.

Poor sanitation costs Ghana Gh₵1,300,000,000 each year equivalent to US$300 million which indicates that the sum is the equivalent of US $12 per person in Ghana per year or 1.6percent of the national GDP.

The Executive Director of WAPS, Mr Selasie Addae said his outfit has embarked on several sensitization projects across different parts of Accra and other regions aimed at improving the sanitation situation in the country through the assistance of volunteers.

He said this at a sensitization program held at Kaneshie Market in Accra under the theme, ”Go Clean Ghana” to educate the market folks about the importance of keeping clean and safe environment for buyers.

Mr. Addae noted that the NGO, through its market sanitation engagement project has distributed waste bins to the market folks to help reduce the improper heaping of waste at the market which has almost engulfed the market.

He added that it will also protect their food stuffs and goods from being contaminated by the filth and dirty which usually gather at the market.

The Executive Director added that through its advocacy, education and Intervention programs on sanitation, his outfit have collaborated with the faith-based organisations and educational institutions to educate people on the need to practice proper environmental sanitation.

In order to win the war against poor sanitation, Mr Addae urged Government to reinforce the sanitation bye-laws and make them more punitive for those who engage in indiscriminate dumping of rubbish to deter others.

He appealed to Government to prioritize its sanitation efforts by establishing a waste recycling plant in each region from its One District, One Factory project.

According to him, the organization has five core campaign focus areas such as Community Sanitation Engagement, Market Sanitation Engagement, Religious Bodies Sanitation Engagement, Schools Sanitation Engagement and Hospital Sanitation Engagement.

Mr. Selasie Addae concluded that these focus areas will ensure that WAPS covers all spectrum of society as far as sanitation is concerned.