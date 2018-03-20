Okere District Elects Presiding Member And Unveils Logo

An Ex Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nana Katinka Adi, has been elected unopposed by the newly inaugurated Okere District Assembly at the inaugural ceremony.

In accordance with the local government Act, the 72 year old government appointee assembly member received 100 percent vote from the 29 assembly members after being the sole nominee for the position, at a poll supervised by the Electoral Commission.

The inaugural ceremony was performed by the Eastern Regional Minister Mr Samuel Kwakye-Dafuor and witnessed by hundreds of Okere Chiefs and people, the Member of Parliament for Okere and Minister for National Reorganisation Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Member of Parliament for Akropong and Deputy Minister for Information, Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei and Mr Denis Aboagye, MCE Akropong.

An official logo of the assembly was unveiled at the colourful ceremony; the logo has a broom signifying unity and uniqueness of the Okere people, a breeze representing the cool weather and a food basket on a stool depicting farming as the main occupation of the Okere people.

Other symbols on the logo included a water fall flowing over green mountains representing the tourism potential of Okere and a book of hope indicating the importance of education to the development of Okere.

The Okere district is made up of seven major towns on the Akuapem ridge with many scattered farming communities, the people of Okere are guans and have one dialect called Kyerepon.