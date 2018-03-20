GTUC Setting Students On Transformational Journey

Dr Juliana Owusu-Ansah, the Registrar of Ghana Telecom University College (GTUC), has said the University was 'setting students on transformational journey,' with tools for them to be critical thinkers.

'Here, we give tools for reasoning,' she said and charged students to use those tools to take charge of their destinies.

Dr Owusu-Ansah, who was addressing the fourth matriculation ceremony of the Ho Campus of the College, described the College as being at the forefront of technological education in the country and asked the students to take advantage of the programmes.

Mr Frank Senyo Loglo, the Acting Head of Ho Campus, advised the new entrants to resolve to make the best out of their tertiary education.

Ms Esther Pholie, the Faculty of Computing and Information Systems, speaking on behalf of the matriculants, asked the students to uphold the good image of the College.

She appealed to the authorities to provide them with an e-library, hostel facilities, distance learning programme and a shuttle service to help improve student's experience.