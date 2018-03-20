Ghana Red Cross Society Takes CSM Education To Upper East

The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has embarked on education to sensitize the people of the Upper East Region on Cerebro-Spinal Meningitis (CSM) to help curb its spread in the area.

Mr Joseph Abarike, the Upper East Regional Manager of the GRCS told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga that, the Ghana Health Service had started recording some CSM cases in the Region, so the Red Cross was trying to create more awareness about the disease.

He said it had engaged more than 5000 volunteers across the Districts to share out educative leaflets especially at public gatherings to sensitize people on how to protect themselves from the disease.

Mr Abarike said the disease usually occurred during the dry season between November and May when the weather was dry and advised senior high school students to avoid overcrowding in their dormitories.

He said 'even if they are in one room, they should make sure that all the windows are opened so that there would be fresh air,' and emphasized on the need for people to cover their noses and mouths when they sneezed.

He also urged the public not to 'self-medicate,' and insisted that anybody who had a fever or headache should be rushed to the nearest hospital for proper medical care.

He said CSM was a serious disease and urged community members to endeavour to vaccinate against it if there was an outbreak.