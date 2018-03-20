Residents Of Kasoa Amuzu Korpe Want Potable Water

Communities around Kasoa in the Central Region have, for years, been faced with water supply challenges, forcing them to resort to other sources of unhygienic and salty water from boreholes.

The residents have, therefore, appealed to the Government to provide them with potable water to save them from the frequent health problems.

Madam Nancy Kpogah, a resident, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said they had lived with the bad water situation for years and it was frustrating to walk long distances each day to fetch water from boreholes.

'Recently a resident loss her life after she was knocked down by a vehicle when crossing the road to search for water. In fact, the water challenges are becoming scary to us and we want the Government to do something about it,' she said.

Madam Khadija Donkor, also a resident, said people with taps in their homes had also encountered the same water problem because water did not flow through the pipelines.

She called on the Ghana Water Company Limited to take urgent steps to remedy the situation, adding that aside the health issues they faced they spent much on buying sachet water on daily basis for their domestic chores, which was affecting their finances.

Master Ebenezer, a student, said when the boreholes in the area dried up life became unbearable and pleaded with the authorities to come to their aid to alleviate their sufferings.

By Samira Larbie, GNA