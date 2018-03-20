Ex-police Officer Becomes PM Of Okere District Assembly

A retired police officer has been elected the Presiding Member of the newly inaugurated Okere District Assembly.

Nana Katinka Adi, a government appointee, was the only candidate to file his nomination for the position and received 100 per cent yes vote, by the 29-member assembly.

The election was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Okere is among the recently created municipalities and districts, meant to bring governance closer to the people.

Its official inauguration was performed by the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Samuel Kwakye-Darfur and present to witness the event were the Minister for National Reorganization and Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. Dan Kwaku Botwe, and the MP for Akropong and Deputy Minister for Information, Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

An official logo of the assembly was unveiled at the ceremony.

It has a broom - symbolizing the unity and uniqueness of the Okere people, a breeze - representing the cool weather, and food basket on a stool - depicting farming as the main occupation of the population.

There is also a water fall flowing over green mountains, which shows the tourism potential and a book of hope, underlying the importance of education to development.

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA