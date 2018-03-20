Sharecare Ghana, Partners Ring The Bell For Children With Disabilities

Sharecare Ghana, an association of people with autoimmune diseases will join other partners to ring the bell on March 21st to draw attention to the need for children with disabilities to be in school.

The event on the theme: 'All children welcome in school' will be held at the Osu Presby Cluster of schools with the focus on accessibility, acceptance and adaptation as preconditions for every child to go to school.

A statement issued by Nana Yaa Agyemang, Founder of Sharecare and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Ring the Bell creates awareness on the need for every child to be in school regardless of his or her condition.

The fact is that 9 out of 10 children with disabilities are not welcome in schools because of poor physical accessibility of schools, curriculum not suitable to all learners, lack of acceptance within schools and community and social difficulties among others.

The statement said: 'We ring the bell with five minutes of noise for children with disabilities worldwide that cannot go to school.'

It said students, teachers, local leaders and government representatives will ring the bell with us at the Osu Presby Cluster of schools.