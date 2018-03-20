MPs Angry At New Formula For GETFUND Allocation

Senior High Schools are expected to fight for 256m Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) cash following government's change in the formula for the allocation of a piece of the pie.

At least 575 Senior High Schools will now have to justify the need for allocations and have no guarantees to receive funding often used to construct new laboratories, classrooms, and dormitories.

Previously, an SHS were identified and a specific amount allocated it for various infrastructural projects.

But in a document available to the MPs, the government has signalled a change in the formula which has irked some opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs.

"It is a clear departure from what we have been doing over the years" MP for Ho central, Benjamin Kpodo told Joy FM's Newsnight Monday.

Mr. Kpodo who is leading the call for clarity in the new allocation formula is convinced the formula if allowed will make it difficult for less endowed schools to compete with the well-resourced ones for funds.

The fight for GETFUND cash is not limited to SHSs.

Tertiary institutions have been allocated 328.1 million cedis while hundreds of government basic schools will share 253.1million cedis.