Good People: Africa`s Undertaker

Dedicated to my sister from another mother, Mawuena Trebarh, that deserves to be appreciated by all Ghanaians for her tremendous service to her country.

Joe, Catholic Bishop`s seat, Danzinger Straße 66, Hamburg/Germany, 15.03.2018, 13:30:”We Blacks are wicked, our mind is not correct. I am here illegally with Euros 10.000 debts that 13 months made it possible for me to come to Hamburg. I am trapped here as I cannot go back as I have no money and right papers for that. With no correct papers I have no chance to establish myself here, but as I work, someone else is covering me sometimes not giving me the money agreed from my salary hitting his bank account. Life for us is not easy as many people back home in Ghana back think. And I cannot speak out. Yesterday on the bus I was hearing two ladies from Kumasi saying the Job Center has asked her to find a job but she wants to find another man to make her pregnant. Knee problems among Ghanaians are very popular as most do not want to work but enjoy the good social system Germany offers. You can identify them easily in public as they are the best dressed once while the once working honestly and hard, dress simple. And in Ghana, the country that is mend to lead Africa, we need seriously a revolution. Leadership is a big issue in Africa and as our mindset, our spirit of all Blacks is not correct, the best seems the White Man comes back. Independence for us came too early. Even in J.J. Rawling`s Government Ministers were corrupt more than before.”

“Fair Trade” chocolate and UTZ certified cocoa beans are seen in the White Man´s world by the “Good people” as the most humane way to deal with Blacks. When the increase prices for “Fair Trade” chocolate would go up in Germany by Euros 0,30 as more money –possibly – is given to the farmers, this means the African farmer and consumer at the same time has to pay Euros 0,40 more as the import duties are based on the value of goods. The potentially increased profit of the farmer (800.000 in Ghana with less than 1 tons per each mostly; how much do they really potentially get more?) is overcompensated by the increased price of “Fair Trade” chocolate harming the ordinary consumer even more as Ghana eats 500 gr of chocolate products per head only (Germany 11,7 kg per head each year, Belgium 3,3 kg) due to the high price of chocolate knowing 90% is imported from Europe produced with high cost of labour, costum duties here and there in addition to shipment costs, while the European consumer does nor realize they only get cocoa beans of second class quality, old age pensioners that had spent they transportation time with “dead” cocoa beans as not all survive the long transport to any company in Europe. Instead demanding the better solution for the issue, the formation of cocoa producing countries in an organization analog OPEC and demanding the production at the source of the product in Africa to use the freshest beans with high quality production technology and creativity, instead being content to chop ordinary quality sold by the European Manufacturers as the highest standard…too stupid and wicked. The arrogance of these and other organizations is in line with the olden spirit of colonialism during which time most of these companies made their fortune and market share, they are doing everything not to lose out and the consumers are to blind to see. They have no interest to allow this industry to be in the hands of Blacks, very much a conflict White against Blacks on a higher, more sophisticated level, typical example of how Whites treat Blacks and Blacks allow this to happen taking advantage of the injustice on an underground level to pay back.

Bill and Melinda Gates use their fortune to save lives in Africa. They ensure that more people survive and live a happy life producing more and more children leading to an increase over population as training of Africans to avoid childhood pregnancies and many children per family does not work as long as children are the only functional social system for any African in times of need and old age. The demand for good social systems in Africa is not voiced and demanded for parallel to the humanitarian effort and initiatives. AID support is an industry for many in the White Man`s world and its inner structure is based on survival, not wanting to see a permanent end to the problems and horrible pictures the developed world hears about every day and is confronted with on TV and billboards daily.

The “Good People” from churches of the White Man as well as private organizations, Governmental institutions and alike are flooding Africa. Ghana`s President Nana Akuffo-Addo proclaims a policy “Ghana beyond AID”, a nice slogan to cool many worried souls down. Words only have meaning and honesty when proven. Ghana`s constitution is working against a potential sustainable solution as well as the spirit and mindset of Africans will not change by any Politicians on the election campaign trail or discussion circles with Whites that love to hear good words like that.

A revolution in Ghana can replace an old elite that will be succeeded by another form of inefficient elite to continue the circle of poverty of mind and poorly managed economy while the time is working against Africa and the world ending up in a situation much harder to handle than any radical change that is possible today. “Good People” are easily to be identified and must be put into their much deserved limits to pave way for strong Leadership that is equipped with the right vision and heart for AFRICA.

Author: Dipl-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Kollaustraße 15a, 22529 Hamburg/Germany, [email protected] , 16.03.2018