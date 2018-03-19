Report Indicates Ghana's Mobile Phone Subscribers To Hit 40m By 2020

Ghana’s mobile phone subscription is expected to hit about 40 million in the next two years, according to the Jumia Annual Mobile Report 2018.

With such growth rate, it is projected that Ghana’s mobile penetration is going to hit above 130 percent by 2020.

The report said factors that influenced this growth is the rapid interest in social media, a general drop in smartphone prices, availability of easy payment platforms and the growth in e-commerce and online retail platforms.

The report launched by E-commerce Company Jumia, also revealed that Ghana is one of Africa’s largest mobile markets, with about 34.57 million subscribers and a penetration rate of 119%.

The report further revealed that there are 10.11million active internet users in Ghana meaning nearly one-third of the country’s population have access to the internet.

Speaking to JoyBusiness, Ore Odusanya, CO-CEO of Jumia Ghana said, “The main catalysts for this rise in the number of people with access to mobile phones and internet usage have been attributed to the recent push for telecommunication companies to expand their network coverage, the availability of cheap smartphones from China, and a robust legal regime.’’

The report also highlighted that in 2017, 75% of Ghanaians preferred the cash on delivery option, compared to 5% and 25% for credit/debit cards and mobile money options respectively.