June 21st Set For AWIM Conference

The largest gathering of female African content producers from all over the world is scheduled to take place on the 21st and 22nd of June with Nima Elbagir, CNN's Senior International Correspondent as the key note speaker.

The African Women in the Media (AWIM) conference, a group organized by Dr Yemisi Akinbobola, Media Entrepreneur is hosting its second annual event, and this year it's in Ibadan, Nigeria.

Nima Elbagir, a multi-award winning journalist, exposed the slave auctioning of African migrants in Libya in 2017, sparking a global outcry and earning her a GeorgPolk Award, and the Royal Television Society award for 'Scoop of the Year'.

The Conference is on the theme: Visibility

Dr Yemisi Akinbobola, an award-winning journalist, academic, media entrepreneur, and founder of Stringers Africa in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: 'In the wake of campaigns like the #MeToo movement, and gender pay gap scandals, networks like the African Women in the Media are important, not just so we women in the media can connect and support each other, but so we can initiate change.'

AWiM18 is packed with panel discussions, project presentations, training workshops with subjects ranging from data journalism, to digital marketing. AWiM's FlashTalks Series promises to challenge perspectives on key issues, while the Pitch Zone affords journalists and media entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to editors, funders and investors. Media and communication scholars are also invited to submit to the event's Call for Papers for an academic track.