Teacher Eyes NPP National Youth Job

Mr. Prosper Patu

Mr. Prosper Patu, a professional teacher in the Ghana Education Service, is set to contest the post of the national youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, Mr. Patu said the time had come for dynamic youth with sound professional backgrounds to take up the mantle of leadership in politics.

According to him, politics is not an avenue for people to make quick money but that which gives the opportunity to people with the high sense of honesty, commitment and professionalism to serve their nation and humanity.

“I am not presenting myself as one who needs the post of national youth organiser for money or for fame. I have a profession and I prepare children for the future but I feel that this post will give me a greater edge to reach out to many youth and young people of our country”, he said.

He was hopeful that he will win the mandate of the youth of his party should elections be held today and that, “I have contributed my quota to the development of my party and I believe that the teeming youth of my party will give me the nod to lead them into a more promising and productive future.”

Mr. Prosper Patu, who hails from Ave-Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of Volta Region and who is the immediate past Director for Elections and Research in NPP in this district, holds a Bachelor of Education Degree in Ghanaian Language (with specialisation in Ewe) from the University of Education in Winneba after his initial Teachers’ Certificate ‘A’ qualification from the then Amedzope E.P. Teacher Training College in Volta Region.