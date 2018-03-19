Oxford, Cambridge Plan IGCSE Revision In Ghana

Pembroke Tutors, one of the leading tutorial service organisations in the U.K, will be visiting Ghana to offer super preparation courses to ICGSE students.

Already established in Nigeria, where they have helped several students to attain high grades in the International GCSE exams, the Oxford and Cambridge educated tutors are very confident that their prep course will be well received in Ghana.

In an interview, the Co-Founder of Pembroke Tutors Jake O’Keefe, said, “Parents and students really value the quality of tuition on offer and have consistently remarked on the demonstrable progress that students have made, in some instances, improving by several grades in a week”. He added, “I am thrilled to be able to offer Ghanaian students the same opportunities”.

On her part, Elaine Cunningham – Walker, local Ghana partner and Chief Executive Officer of Everything Education touted the credentials of Pembroke.

“I brought Pembroke to Ghana out of personal experience, and I can say that their super –prep courses work wonders,” she added.

“Pembroke’s tutorials are not a substitute to the great teaching that the students may have already had. Neither is it a substitute to hard work. What it offers is the ability to plug gaps in knowledge and excel in terms of relevant exam content, strategy and technique”.

Pembroke Tutors is a private tutorial organisation, based in London. They offer specialised tutorial services for children from the ages of 11 to 18 years of age, and across international GCSE and A Level exams.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com