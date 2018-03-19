Unilever Ghana Launches World Oral Health Day with Health Walk

Management and Staff of Unilever Ghana together with friends and family members have embarked on a health walk at Aburi ahead of the World Oral Health Day celebration which falls on Tuesday 20th March, 2018.

The fun-filled atmosphere which was mostly led by members of Unilever Ghana raised awareness on the prevention & control of oral disease using placards.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, Ziobeleton Yeo noted that this year's campaign is aimed at spreading messages about good oral hygiene practices to adults and children as well as demonstrates the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining general health and well-being.

He said their target is to reach-out to 1million children across the country by helping to reduce the spread of oral diseases through education and sensitization programs in the schools.

Mr. Yeo stated that 60percent of school children are not able to go to school because of the effect of toothache and tooth decay.

“For us, the way of contributing to a better Ghana is to make sure that people don't drop out of school because of toothache or tooth decay. We are celebrating this day at the effort of individuals and people at Unilever to educate Ghanaians to adopt good oral hygiene,” he stated.

The MD added that his outfit has made positive strides over the past few years by educating 4million children on the benefit of brushing day and night.

The Head of Communications and Sustainability, Unilever Ghana, Henry Malm emphasized that tooth decay is a big issue in the country which affects 60percent of kids and almost 100percent of adults.

“Virtually, all of us have dental problems in one form or the other perhaps, we just may have not paid attention to it. Actions like these sort of call our attention to the fact that we need to pay attention on the challenges,” he intimated.

Mr. Malm posited that Ghana in terms of statistics is not performing well in the efforts of public education and maintaining good oral hygiene especially among the rural folks.

He noted that aside the public education his outfit will also organize free medical screening for adults and children across the country.

About World Oral Health Day

World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is a public health and awareness campaign commemorated every year on the 20th of March.

It is for supporting the improvement of oral health all over the world. It provides an occasion for national, regional and global activities that promote oral health.

It stemmed from the International Year of Oral Health where the World Health Organization dedicated World Health Day to oral health in 1994. This year, World Oral Health Day's theme is “Smile for Life” which is a reminder for everyone regarding the importance of taking care of their teeth and gums.

The fact of the matter is that more than 90% of the population worldwide will suffer from some dental disease during their lifetime. However, most of these dental diseases can be prevented and treated easily through the intervention of a dental health professional and the practice of good oral care.

During the public health and awareness campaign, the public is given information regarding how to practice good oral health.

Here are some simple tips for good oral health:

Brush your teeth at least two times daily preferably after meals.

Floss your teeth at least once a day and use a gentle sawing motion.

Use fluoridated toothpaste to help harden enamel and reduce the risk of tooth decay.

Limit the intake of acidic beverages like soft drinks and fruit juices since these can soften tooth material and lead to cavities or caries.

Protect your teeth by using a mouth guard or helmet when playing contact sports.

See your dentist regularly especially when you feel that something is wrong with your teeth.

Do not use your teeth to crack nuts, remove the top of bottles or anything other than chewing food to prevent chipping or breaking them.