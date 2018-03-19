MainOne Fetes Clients To Exclusive Dinner And Launches Partner Reward scheme

Ghana's leading communications and data solutions provider, MainOne hosted about its customers to an exclusive appreciation dinner recently. The cocktail-styled event took place at the company's office at Capital Place, Airport Residential area and brought together leading IT executives across the Financial, Oil and Gas and Manufacturing sectors among others.

Themed “An Evening with MainOne”, the event is part of the Company's effort to strengthen relationships with existing customers and show appreciation for their long-term partnership with the MainOne network. It was also an occasion to introduce new products and solutions tailored to existing and new customer segments and launch the Company's Customer Referral program.

Describing the MainOne Appreciation Dinner as a 'commitment to its customers', General Manager for MainOne Ghana, Angelo Govina, affirmed that since its launch in Ghana and its recent entry into the enterprise segment, MainOne has enjoyed tremendous support from its customers.

In his remark, he added: “Over the years, our customers have shown commitment based on the trust they repose in our services. Some of them have gone further to recommend our services to their peers who have connectivity and value added services requirement that are easily addressable by our product, services and solutions. We are deeply appreciate of the support and collaboration we have enjoyed from our customers, in recognition of which we are launching 'The MainOne Customer Referral Program' to say thank you. This program is designed to provide customers who successfully refer new clients with reward points that they can utilize as a cash incentive or an upgrade of their existing services”.

Reiterating the Company's growing enterprise focus in the Ghana market, the Company's Head of Network, Emmanuel Kwarteng announced new products in the Company's Ghana operations, including Cloud Connect, a new service that offers a private, direct, fast and secure connectivity to Microsoft Azure – ExpressRoute and Amazon Web Service (AWS), as well as Direct Connect leveraging a partnership between MainOne and its partners: Equinix, Telecity, Microsoft and AWS).

Otherproduct announced include the Company's Managed Security solutions that guarantees protection against now frequent spates of Distributed Denial of Service Protection (DDoS) attacks, backed by the company's partnership with Radware.

Kwarteng stressed that with DDoS attacks becoming more rampant, on-premise protection does not guarantee full protection and urged enterprises to outsource their protection to MainOne, the network provider with the capacity to adequately deal with volumetric attacks.

Highlight of the event included presentation of awards to customers who have been with the Company since inception, as well as exclusive prizes such iPads, Amazon Echos and IoT (Internet of Things) gadgets to customers who won at the event's raffle draw.

About MainOne:

MainOne is West Africa's leading connectivity and data center solutions provider. MainOne's world-class infrastructure includes a private 7000km submarine cable system traversing the coast of West Africa from Europe, a next generation IP NGN network and a growing regional and metro terrestrial fiber optics network.

We operate the only Tier III and SAP Infrastructure Hosting data center in West Africa with ISO 9001, 27001 and PCI DSS certifications, where we provide value-added services including colocation, managed services and cloud services. Our cost effective and innovative solutions are developed in a collaborative manner such that businesses that partner with us are fully empowered to meet the needs of today's market while being prepared for tomorrow's growth opportunities. Additional information can be found on www.mainone.net/ghana