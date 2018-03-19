One Year On After Kintampo Disaster: 'I Couldn't Save My Friends'

It was a solemn moment at the Wenchi Methodist SHS in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region when students and teachers gathered to mark the first anniversary of the Kintampo Waterfall disaster that claimed more than 20 lives.

Tears welled up in the eyes of attendees, including some of the survivors who were visibly seen in yellow T-shirts with the inscription: "I survived 19th March 2017 Kintampo Tragedy."

Ghana was plunged into a state of mourning after more than 20 revellers at the Kintampo Waterfall were crushed to death by a tumbling tree during a rainstorm in March last year.

At least 14 students of the Wenchi Methodist SHS who were on an excursion to the place in the company of some of their teachers lost their lives.

The government has since taken some steps to avoid future disaster at the facility by conducting a safety audit there.

The nation may have moved on one year after the disaster but the tragic incident is still fresh in the minds of some of the survivors who are largely Geography students.

"I was at the facility's resting place when it started drizzling and suddenly a student of Sunyani Technical Institute began shouting 'the tree is coming, the tree is coming' and after that the entire place was silent," Gifty Boakyewaa narrated the horror.

She immediately rushed to her colleagues who were then swimming and found some of them bleeding and others were dead in the water.

"I was crying and tried to save [some of] them but I couldn't do that," she told Joy News' Anas Sabit Monday.

Another survivor could not continue with the interview as she broke down in uncontrollable tears. "It is not me, it is God," were the words she managed to say.

They have expressed their appreciation to God for saving them and have urged Ghanaians to exhibit same when they are faced with tragedies.

"No matter how you are, give thanks to God and make sure you will do something good no matter what will happen," Boakyewaa said.

The school on Sunday commissioned three projects to mark the anniversary, including a weather station, statutes and an information centre.