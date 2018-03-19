Poisonous Rubber Factory To Face Court

Residents of East La in the La Dadekotopon Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have resolved to take legal action against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LADMA), to stop the operations of plastic manufacturing, company EDISAW Company Limited.

Residents say the operations of EDISAW poses a serious health risk to them.

The EPA last month shut down the company for serious air pollution, but residents say the company has resumed operations.

Speaking to Citi News, President of Burma Valley Residents, Linda Stepper, expressed the hope that a legal action will compel authorities to ensure a permanent closure of the plastic company.

“I think we need to go court and find out who is responsible because this factory has caused us so much. Sometimes our power goes off for three days because of them.”

Edisaw Company Limited, manufactures takeaway packs, toilet rolls, polythene bags and other plastic products.

A group of residents in the area have for the past few years complained about the activities of the company.

These complains came on the back of the closure of some factories in recent times following reports by Citi News about the health hazards posed to residents.

They include the Happy Sunshine Company, producers of La Vonce tomato paste at Kuntunse, and the shutting down of the plastic processing unit of the Shinefeel Ghana Company Limited at Asutsuare in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.