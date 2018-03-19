European Studies Centre Dissects Migration

Director For the Centre For European Studies (CES) of the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has said that considering the reason for migration for greener pastures by young people is simplistic as it is evident others follow the path even when they are gainfully employed at home.

Prof Gyampo stated this in opening remarks during CES' first lecture series for 2018 on the theme: 'Interrogating The Forces Behind Migration From Africa To Europe' at the Kofi Drah Conference Hall of the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana recently.

According to Prof Gyampo, the lecture on migration was strictly an evidence-based research conducted by one of the astute adjunct fellows of CES to respond to the above and allied questions.

Africa and for that matter, Ghana, continue to lose her labour force required to contribute to development through migration he said, adding, “The International Organization for Migration estimates close to ten million African-migrants in Europe.”

This, according to the CES director, has undoubtedly had a negative effect on the quest for development in many African countries, including Ghana, over the years.

“Yet many young people, including students, still desire to migrate to Europe after school,” he observed.

In her brief remarks, the chairperson of the event, Her Excellency Alicia Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, stated that the chosen theme for the lecture was timely and stressed the need for students to be abreast with the key issues and dangers of migration to the individual, countries of origin and host countries.

She commended the CES for their initiatives in promoting European Studies and pledged her support for the centre's activities.

The Head of the EU delegation, Ambassador William Hanna, commended the CES for its continuous efforts at promoting research and teaching in European Studies.

He mentioned that the issues of migration are rather complex and require a partnership between the EU, governments and civil society in dealing with the challenges imposed by the phenomenon of irregular flight from Africa to Europe.

He called on governments to take full advantage of the trade partnerships between Europe and Africa in order to generate much wealth for development. He described the numerous deaths and casualties associated with irregular migration as needless and unnecessary dissipation of talents, brains and human resources of many African countries.

In his presentation, Prof Joseph Teye, Adjunct Fellow of CES and Director for the Centre for Migration Studies, added that migration has historically been an integral part of life, but has more recently become a topic of major focus in policy and academic circles.

The global stock of international migrants increased from 173 million in 2000 to 247 million in 2016, representing 3.3 percent of the world's population.