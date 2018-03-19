How Dare You Put An Injunction On Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly – Angry Okyenhene

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin has registered his displeasure with the court injunction placed on the inauguration of the newly created Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly.

Two residents of Akyem Old Tafo – Adjei Boateng and Addo Sarpong- secured an injunction from a Koforidua High Court over the siting of the capital at Akyem Kukurantumi on Thursday, 15th March, 2018.

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, who was the special guest of honour, disapprovingly left the venue together with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Gifty Twum-Ampofo.

Speaking at the first State Council meeting of the year at Kibi in the East Akim Municipality on Friday, 16th March 2018, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin questioned the decision of the plaintiffs to stall the inauguration of the new municipality.

The Okyenhene angrily quizzed, “How dare you put an injunction on a government policy to make Akyem Kukurantumi the capital of Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly without petitioning the chiefs of the land? This action is a gross disrespect to the traditional council.”

According to the President of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, the action of the two has dented the image of the entire Abuakwa Traditional Council since the chiefs of Akyem Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV and Akyem Kukurantumi, Daasebre Boamah Darko, were not informed.

Osagyefuo therefore charged Osabarima Adusei Peasah to furnish the traditional council with the particulars of the plaintiffs for a probe.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

The Okyenhene said, “Okyeman will deal with the plaintiffs, what they have done is a disgrace, the inauguration took place across the country, except Kukurantumi. The action of the plaintiffs is sheer display of arrogance.”

Defence Minister Worries

“The action of the residents of Akyem Abuakwa North to stop the President from accelerating development in his own hometown is a big disgrace, Mr Nitiwul disclosed.

“Don't let us fight over district capital or municipal capital; it doesn't help. This should be the last time.

He noted that “Abuakwa has struggled since 1957 and if Almighty God has blessed your with your son as President, all you can do is to help him succeed not pull him down. We are inaugurating all district assemblies today and in the President's hometown, somebody has decided to take the matter to court. Who do you think you are disgracing, not the President, but yourselves.”

He continued: “The reason why we are not inaugurating the assembly today is that some people have decided to take the matter to court, they say we should not inaugurate the assembly, yes we will not inaugurate the assembly today but I can assure you that their action will go no anywhere, this assembly will be inaugurated here.”