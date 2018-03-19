Witches And Wizards Must Be Hunted

“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet” – Mahatma Gandhi.

I vividly remember reading an article last year on corruption by my senior colleague, Kwesi Biney. It was an illuminating article titled 'Corruption in Ghana'. After his lamentations about the ills of corruption, he ended up wondering where the country's salvation on corruption will come from.

Well, I'm glad to inform him and his ilk that the corruption messiah is finally here. President Nana Dee is indisputably incorruptible. While some were corrupted with a mere Ford Expedition, not even Airbus A380, the largest passenger jet in the world, could corrupt the President. His choice of the Citizen Vigilante as the Special Prosecutor (SP) has added to his enviable credentials. The appointment of the Citizen Vigilante as the SP will definitely help in the corruption fight.

Did I hear you ask how? All of us, except few from the Zu-za stock, agree that the Citizen Vigilante’s desire to fight corruption is unquenchable. We, therefore, expect him to crack the corruption whip and put fear in the hearts and minds of all greedy bastards. His victories in court will deter many potential greedy bastards since people learn vicariously – through the success or failure of others.

Time and again, the sharp-teethed babies were heard lampooning the current government for alleging that many folks in the erstwhile Ogwanfunu government were corrupt. The sharp-teethed babies kept on singing one chorus, “Stop talking and start prosecuting us.”

Indeed, many politically neutral persons agreed with their call. The threat of prosecuting corrupt officials of the Ogwanfunu government was becoming one too many. The Nana Dee government was thus impressed upon to prosecute if the evidence was available, or forever hold their peace.

Being a very listening government, Nana Dee and his charges heeded the call and started walking their talk. The long-awaited prosecutions have begun. The government has finally proven that it cannot only bark, but can bite as well.

Abusuapanin, many of your compatriots were very livid when they first heard of the NCA $4-million scandal. They wondered why the government was taking too long to prosecute the matter. Yours truly was particularly enraged at the way the Attorney-General (A-G) was dragging her feet on the matter.

I therefore jumped for joy when the A-G arraigned the NCA folks some few weeks back. They now have the opportunity to prove their innocence in the said scandal. For sure, when two men argue over whose scrotum is bigger, it is a neutral arbiter who decides.

One name that dominated the airwaves last week was Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni. Our ears were so inundated with his name that my illiterate aunty called from Salaga to know more about the gentleman. Trust me to give her all the juicy information about him.

It is indeed gratifying to know that the Opuni-A-G showdown in court will soon be witnessed by all and sundry. It is after the accusations and denials have been put to strict proof that we will all know the truth. Indeed, “killer” will die “last show”.

Interestingly, Zu-za members have started singing another chorus. They have changed from “prosecute us” to “witch-hunting”. Hours after Opuni was arraigned before court with 27 charges, all manner of persons and groups from the Zu-za fraternity have come out and likened his arraignment to witch-hunting.

Witch-hunting? I'm not a wizard and no family member of mine is a wizard or witch. We are, therefore, not worried when witches and wizards are being hunted. Obviously, it is only witches and wizards who will be worried when a witch-hunting exercise is going on.

Is it any wonder, therefore, that some members of Zu-za are shouting “witch-hunting”? With the numerous create, loot and share schemes they used in pilfering state resources still fresh in our minds, why wouldn't they shout “witch-hunting”?

If the information I'm getting is anything to go by, then those from the Zu-za camp should brace themselves up for more prosecutions. I'm told they will be dragged to court like sheep being dragged to the slaughter grounds. Interesting times are truly ahead!

As for those from the Osono fraternity, they should be reminded of the popular Ghanaian proverb that states, “If you see your neighbour's beard on fire, look for water and make yours very wet.” For those of us shouting “hallelujah, hallelujah” today, will be the same to shout “crucify them, crucify them” when the tables turn. Indeed, whether Zu-za or Osono, witches and wizards must be hunted!

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!