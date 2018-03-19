8,700 CCTV Cameras To Combat Robberies

President Akufo-Addo has announced the deployment of 8,700 close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras across the country to fight crime.

He said his administration would provide the police with the required logistics to combat crimes.

“In addition to recruiting some 4,000 more police officers this year, negotiations have just been completed for the rollout of Phase II of the Alpha Project which involves the deployment of a total of 8,700 CCTV cameras across all the districts, with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known yesterday when he commissioned the Bekwai Divisional Police Headquarters in the Ashanti Region, constructed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Wusu.

The facility is the second constructed for the police in the area, and will serve the people of Amansie West, Amansie Central, Bekwai, Bosome Freho and Fomena.

According to President Akufo-Addo, his administration is determined to strengthen the police – transforming it into an honest, disciplined, efficient and robust force, whose emphasis will be on proactive and preventive policing rather than reactive.

“This year, we are undertaking the rehabilitation of police stations across the country to standardize the infrastructure,” he stated.

Outlining government's plans to further equip the police better, the president underscored, “At least, 1,000 new vehicles are being procured for the police this year. Already 200 pick-up vehicles have been allocated under Operation Calm Life, with 200 saloon vehicles to be delivered soon, with more to come.”

Funds, President Akufo-Addo indicated, had been allocated for police kits, protective gear and other essential equipment.

He charged the law enforcers to “pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of these equipment and facilities.”

Bekwai MP's initiative is an excellent example of the contribution that a responsible citizen can make to the general welfare of the community,” the president indicated.

“The most important things for a nation are the peace and safety of its people, and its territorial integrity. It is when these are guaranteed that citizens can go about their normal lives in security, and try to improve upon the quality of their circumstances. We all sleep, feeling protected, when the men and women of the Police Service work to keep our nation, our communities and our streets safe,” he noted.

On the issue of law and order being particularly important at this time when indiscipline, lawlessness and outbreak of mob justice are threatening the rule of law, President Akufo-Addo stated that it is vital that the executive should offer its full support to the police to allow it to perform its duty of maintaining law and order.

“It is my hope and expectation that the police in this division will enhance their engagement with the communities they serve, because that is a more sustainable way of reducing crime,” he urged, and also entreated residents to cooperate with the security agents.

“When the community and the police work together, we can be assured of our safety and security, and then, we can channel all our energies and resources into building a progressive and prosperous nation,” he added.