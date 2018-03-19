Hot Audio: What Rawlings Said About Hanna Tetteh

Former President John Rawlings has revealed that former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh once squeeze the hand of his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, until her knuckles cracked.

In an address delivered in Twi at a Town Hall meeting of National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists at the Arts Centre in Accra on Saturday, Mr Rawlings said Hanna Tetteh showed disrespect to the former First Lady at several high-profile functions.

The NDC Founder said he almost campaigned against Ms Tetteh who was then contesting for re-election as MP for the Awutu-Senya West constituency in the 2016 elections.

Listen to the audio below.

