Over the weekend I watched a video of the police brutally assaulting a driver the comment attached to the video said was parked at a wrong place. May be there is more to the parking issue but is that how we expect the police to treat us?

My brother was also mishandled by the Police over the weekend. I have had my share of police Brutality on two occasions and I am very sure you have or know somebody who had his or her share.

What happened to "Defend and Protect"?

What happened to "Service with Intergrity"?

When it comes to defence in times of armed robbery, they run away. When they have to protect, they vent the anger of their inability to on us and use us as scapegoats.

The Ghana Police doesn't want you to know your right? Even if you do, just keep it to yourself. You dare not tell the police man that he is wrong. And it's mostly with motor traffic issues.

Why can't I defend my rights? Is that a challenge to your knowledge and an insult to your integrity? No its not. It's a defence of my right and a protection of my Integrity.

How many of us will walk to a police station to report an assault against us yet many of us have been assaulted by the police. I know about PIPS but how many of us can walk to the Police Headquarters to report a case against a policeman?

I support the call by Director of Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu to move the location and offices of PIPS from the Police Headquarters to a more civilian location. We want to see civilians handling these issues but not the police when we walk in.

Stop beating us up.

Stop mishandling us.

Treat us as your own because we are one of you just with different professions.

We want to be scared of Social unfits and Armed Robbers but not the Police.

Thank you.

Honour Agbemor-Flint

