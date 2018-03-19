With Five Days To Go: Where Is The RTI Bill?

“There is, however, one piece of the anti-corruption framework that is yet to be put in place: The Right to Information Bill. It would increase transparency, and add another critical weapon to the armoury in the fight against corruption. After many years of hesitation, we intend to bring a Bill again to Parliament, and work to get it passed into law before the end of this Meeting of Parliament.” President Akufo-Addo, 6th March 2018.

When 'meeting' in this context is mentioned, here is what parliament’s website provides on what it is.

Meeting of Parliament

A Session of Parliament is made up of periods known as Meetings. A Meeting is a Sitting or Sittings of Parliament commencing when Parliament first meets after being summoned at any time and ending when Parliament is adjourned sine die or at the conclusion of a Session.

Ordinarily, there are three Meetings in a Session:

* 1st Meeting: January to March

* 2nd Meeting: May to July

* 3rd Meeting: October to Dec.

Five days to go on the 10-day countdown by the RTI Action Campaign.

If passed into law, the RTI Act will enable citizens to acquire information from government agencies, even if it will require a compulsion of law.

But the Bill is yet to be passed into law despite years of verbal commitment and assurances by political leaders.

