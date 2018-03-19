We Will Keep New Districts Clean – Zoomlion Assures

Authorities of Ghana’s largest waste management firm, Zoomlion in the Eastern Region, have pledged their commitment to help keep the newly created districts and municipal assemblies clean and free from filth.

New Juaben

In an interview with Citi News after the inauguration of the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly at Koforidua Effiduase, the Eastern Regional coordinator of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madame Faustina Shardey, stated that workers of her company are poised to collaborate with authorities of the newly created assemblies to ensure maximum cleanliness in the district.

“I would want to assure all residents in the country especially my people in the Eastern Region that Zoomlion Ghana Limited will work tirelessly to ensure that our cities, marketplaces and other environs are kept tidy. It is very important to contribute our quota to help make the country clean. We should not forget the government has the vision to keep our environment clean so we are committed to helping achieve a clean and neat environment because we believe a healthy nation should live in a clean and a sound environment”.

Zoomlion

Madame Faustina Shardey added that “this is the reason why we have donated a total 180 dustbins and 60 motor king tricycles to help the 6 new district in the Eastern Region. New Juaben North Municipal Assembly has been given 30 dustbins and 10 motor kings, similarly the Okere, Abuakwa North, Atewa East, Fanteakwa and Asene-Manso-Akroso districts have all received 30 dustbins and 10 motor kings each to help kick-start their activities”.

“We will do everything within our power to work and collaborate with authorities at the assemblies to ensure maximum cleanliness and with my dedicated staff we will achieve that”.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku

