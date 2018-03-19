Gbetsile Land Owners Accuse Southern Command Soldiers Of Abuse

Private land owners at Gbetsile in the Kpone Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region, are calling on the Chief of Defence Staff to call to order, a group of supposed military officers who have been terrorizing them, in a bid to stop them from developing their lands.

According to them, the men in military uniform, believed to be from the Southern Command, numbering about 25, on Wednesday afternoon March 14, stormed Gbetsile Obeyeyie where they terrorized them, destroyed on-going projects and seized their working tools.

According to the residents, such attacks from the supposed soldiers have become a routine activity in the area.

They claim the soldiers brutalize and threaten those who question their authority by firing warning shots.

They added that, about a month ago, some land guards also went to the same site at Gbetsile, beat up developers, burnt their houses, destroyed working tools and seized some of them, which were later sent to the disputed chief’s residence.

“After I was beaten up by these land guards and soldiers, my building materials were destroyed and my working tools sent to the disputed chief’s residence. I later followed up for it, but again I was almost beaten up by these same land guards at the disputed chief’s residence,”a worried developer narrated.

Some frightened developers narrating their harrowing ordeal in the hands of the military guards to some journalists who visited the scene moments after the incident, said “this is not the first time such unfortunate attacks are being meted out to us by these military guys whose identities are yet to be known.”

The land owners are thus calling on the Chief of Defence Staff to call his men to order or else they would advice themselves.

“We are calling on Chief of Defence Staff to call his men to order and ensure perpetrators of these acts hiding behind the military uniform are severely punished together with those who issued out the orders.”

Residents of Gbetsile apart from the constant attacks from land guards are also faced with series of robbery incidents.

The residents believe activities of land guards are a contributory factor to the constant robbery incidents in the area, and that the two must be dealt with hand in hand.

“We don’t trust the soldiers due to their involvement with land guards in the area, and we believe they are the same people who work with the robbers to rob us at night” a very disappointed resident stated.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana

