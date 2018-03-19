Kulungugu Bridge Closed For Repairs

The Ghana Highways Authority is closing the Kulungugu Bridge on the Missiga to Kulungugu road in the Upper East Region for major repair works to take place.

A statement by the Authority copied to citifmonline.com said the bridge will remain closed for the next 30 days.

The Public Relations Officer for Ghana Highways Authority, Diana Seade, in a Citi News interview said motorists can use two other alternative routes during the period.

“This is to enable the bridge maintenance unit of the Ghana Highways Authority carry out major repair works on the bridge. The closure starts on Monday, 19th of March and ends on Thursday 17th of April 2018. Alternative routes are available from Bawku-Mognori into Burkina Faso and Missiga–Polmakom–Cinkasse–Burkina Faso.

The Authority apologized for any inconvenience the development may cause to commuters.

The bridge, plays an important role for transportation to and from Burkina Faso, and is one of the major entry and exit points for commercial goods to and from Burkina Faso.

It's closure may have a negative effect on trade between the two countries especially as it appears to be shorter and most desired compared to the alternative routes.

In 2007, the bridge collapsed after a downpour, forcing the then government to immediately repair it.

Some six years later, in 2016, the bridge began to deteriorate again, forcing the government to restrict its use to light-weight vehicles.

It was however repaired later to enable heavy-duty vehicles use it.

The Highways Authority is seeking to maintain and repair worn-out portions of the bridge to prevent it from collapse.