Nana Addo Rallies Diasporans Towards National Development

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has rallied the support of Ghanaians in the Diaspora to give boost to his administration's quest for a Ghana beyond aid.

He said his government's bid to move Ghana from aid to trade depended largely on the collaborative efforts of all Ghanaians home and abroad.

'I have always maintained that the agenda of my administration which is to move our country's economy from one dependent on aid and grants to a vibrant healthy one with prospects for all Ghanaians largely depends on our combined efforts as Ghanaians,' the President noted

The President made the call in a speech read for him by the Chief of Staff Mrs Akosua Frema Opare at the launch of the maiden edition of the Diaspora Magazine at the Flagstaff at the weekend.

The magazine, an intitiative of the Diasporan Liaison Office at the Presidency, is exclusively geared at providing the platform for the diasporan community to contribute their skills and expertise to the growth and development of the country.

The President said Ghanaians in the Diaspora had a critical role to play in achieving the agenda of transforming the economy of the country and thus assured them that his government was committed and stood ready to partner them in building a vibrant and prosperous Ghanaian economy, one that was independent of aid and handouts.

'That is why I am happy about this magazine which highlights the opportunities that may interest them as Ghanaians living abroad'

President Akufo-Addo was emphatic that he stood on his pledge to give boost to opportunities for Ghanaians living abroad to participate fully in all national discourse as well as benefit fully from the opportunities that were created during the building process during the diasporan homecoming event held last July.

'I fully intend to keep that promise,' he reiterated.

He further assured that his administration would give priority to their concerns, adding, We are on the brink of a new dawn and I urge you to go with us as we make history.

GNA