Mobile Phone Usage At 'Escalating Rate' In Mawuli School

Reverend Samuel Asieni, Headmaster of Mawuli School has said the School authority was 'inundated with escalating rate of mobile phone usage in the School'.

He said efforts by teachers and House Parents to stop students from using mobile phones had proved unsuccessful, because parents continued to bring the gadgets to their wards anytime they were seized.

Reverend Asieni who was addressing the 2017/2018 academic year Parent Teacher Association (PTA) general meeting of the School in Ho, said the phones were distracting the students from learning and 'achieving their full potential', and urged the parents to allow their 'children remain in school and be trained'.

He said the use of mobile phones in the School had also triggered acts of illegal electrical connections in the dormitories by students to enable them charge the phones.

Rev. Asieni said about two weeks ago, the School suspended some students indefinitely for 'dangerously' tapping power from the main wiring in their dormitories for the purpose of charging phones and but for the vigilance of the House Father, the house would have been set ablaze.

Mr Gameli Ahorlu, the outgoing PTA Chairman urged the parents to protect the interest of their wards at all times and help the School to provide quality education to the students.

He enumerated a few achievements of the outgoing executive, expressed gratitude to the parents for their support during his tenure as the PTA Chairman and asked them to extend same to the new executive members.

An eleven member new PTA executive was elected under the chairmanship of Mr Johnson Aboagye, an educationist.