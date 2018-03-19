Assin North Chiefs Commend President For New District

The Traditional leaders and the people of the newly inaugurated Assin North district in the Central Region have commended the President for the honour done them for creating a district for their area.

They indicated that the inauguration of the district had set the pace for rapid socio-economic and infrastructural development of the area to attract and retain investments to better the lots of the people.

Nana Prah Agyensaim, the Paramount Chief of Owirenkyiman Traditional Area (OTA) said this at the inauguration of the Assin North District with its capital at Breku on Thursday.

He said "we wish to say, we are very grateful to the President for giving us a district to facilitate rapid development in our area."

The Paramount Chief also called for the unflinching support of all citizens to bring development and prosperity to the people and noted that the progress of the Assembly depended on unity and peaceful co-existence of the people.

He asked all interest groups and politicians to desist from protracted agitations particularly regarding the siting of district capital and who should be appointed as the District Chief Executive (DCE) and described such attitudes as counterproductive and disruptive to solidifying the district's democratic, socio-cultural and political gains and could stifle development efforts.

As a sign of their commitment to that effect, the chief announced acres of lands that had been earmarked to facilitate the construction of the District Assembly, DCE residence among others.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister who inaugurated the district indicated that government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dunkwa Akufo-Addo would not renege on the promises he made to Ghanaians adding that chiefs play significant roles in the governance of the country and called on them to develop interest in the activities of Assemblies to develop their localities.

The Regional Minister said it was incumbent on all especially chiefs, Assembly Members and the citizenry to support government in promotion of good governance.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA