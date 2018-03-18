Cocobod Must Not Pay 419 Contractors Unless……

Just like descending a dark alley into a caliginous brothel inhabited by Dons of the Mafia, the machinations of some Mafioso contractors have created the darkness that continues into the lightless quandary that is stifling the Ghanaian cocoa industry, which is in itself struggling to survive in the wake of the massive fraud allegedly perpetrated by Opuni, Seidu Agongo, Lordina Mahama, and many more of their partners in crime.

I remember in the year 2015, when the MP for Amenfi West passed away, the by-election was keenly contested by both major political parties, the current Majority NPP and Minority NDC. I heard that the late MP had crafted a nickname for himself, “Cocoa Roads MP”, hoping that he would be able to carve a niche in history, albeit fraudulently. However, I was shocked to see firsthand that the cocoa roads for which he was touted as a champion were practically non-existent. I toured the constituency with Honourable Kennedy Agyepong, and I realised that his vociferousness emanates from the injustice of wicked people in Power at the time controlled by the NDC. Luckily for the constituents, the day of the elections brought out the wicked NDC hyena from its den to resurface the one kilometer stretch of main road between the chief’s Palace and the football park. That was typical of NDC’s use and abuse of Ghanaians.

I repeat, the cocoa roads were non-existent. From the center of the town of Asankragua all the way to the constituency border communities, passing through a famous village called “Woman No Good”, it dawned upon me that NDC politics was about trying one’s best to throw as much dust into the eyes of the citizenry as possible. I reflected on the rural villages and understood the concept of NDC sloganeering. They shout loudest to deafen the echoing clamour of incompetence and fraud.

Under Opuni, Cocobod suffered the worst form of pillaging in the history of the cocoa industry. Contracts for fertilisers were allegedly given out to unscrupulous people who pocketed the money and did not supply. I was even informed that the former first lady, Madam Lordina Mahama, allegedly obtained many contracts, the last one before handing over power being for the supply of fertiliser or fumigation chemicals of some sort to the tune of $30 million USD that have not been supplied yet.

With the issue of cocoa roads, contractors were given long stretches at exorbitant prices. Some were paid and others weren’t. However, the modus operandi of some contractors was simply to make money; and money they made by looting the State. A stretch of 10 kms, for example, would get started, and soon abandoned, but the contractor’s certificates got validated for payment. Some would not even start, but would get paid anyhow. Some would start and end, but not in line with laid down specifications, yet their invoices were Okayed for disbursement.

I am begging the management of Cocobod to refer the dockets of the noisy 419 contractors to the Special Prosecutor, Hon Martin Alamisi Benz Kaisar Amidu. They must be investigated along the same lines as Opuni and his thieving comrades. Those ascertained to be of good standing, irrespective of their political divide, must be paid and allowed to continue doing business with the cocoa entity. Those others deemed shady, and/or fraudulent, must be arrested and charged with causing financial loss to the State. If found guilty, they must not be sent to prison, I suppose. Because firing squad does not exist anymore in Ghana, each convict must be made to chew a k3nt3 (basketful) of hot kpakpo shito (African hell-bell pepper) morning, afternoon, and evening, for three days, and given hot vinegar to drink to wash it down. That should straighten them out; and of course, their properties and moneys confiscated to the State, both inside and outside the country.

However, there is a cartel that is fueling anti-NPP sentiments by making humongous noise against Cocobod. They include fraudulent road and quantity surveyors, suppliers of material, contractors, and their many offshoots. I wish that management of Cocobod would be wary of these miscreants, including their NDC aiders and abettors at CREG, who are hell bent on making a misery out of the lives of the current management.

Special Prosecutor, please step in to assist deal with the 419 contractors!!!