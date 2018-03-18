Can Ghana's Private-Sector Only Be Competitive If It Is Powered By Green Energy With Battery Storage?

Private sector businesses large and small across Ghana - particularly privately-owned universities - can improve their finances considerably, by replicating some of the projects being undertaken by Australian solar companies, such as the UK billionaire Sanjeev Gupta's Australian renewable energy company, SIMEC ZEN Energy.

Sanjeev Gupta, who now owns the Whyalla steelworks and the OneSteel business, believes that green energy will underpin the future of major steelworks in New South Wales and Victoria. On the basis of that vision, one hopes that the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), will invite SIMEC ZEN Energy to make a presentation to its members, at some point, in the not too distant future.

They have nothing to lose in so doing, and a great deal to gain, if their interactions with SIMEC ZEN Energy yields a positive outcome for the membership of the AGI. President Akufo-Addo's administration can boost the renewable power sector by making it tax-free.

Alas, Ghana's private-sector can only be competitive if it is powered by green energy with battery storage. Without question. That is a fact.