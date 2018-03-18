Farouk Aliu Mahama An Epitome Of Relevance

Farouk Aliu Mahama

Events of 16 November 2012, is still fresh in my mind as I write this piece, it was a day one of the finest sons of our motherland was called to his maker. May he be accepted into the bosom of our Lord.

He once said ‘the Ghanaian people offered me the rare honour to serve my country as the vice president and I did same in all humility and with the guidance of Allah.

As I bow out, I entreat that we focus on what binds us than what break us’. This was the exact words of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama as he bid farewell to Ghanaians as the vice president in the Fourth Republic. Few years down the line his son Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has demonstrated that this rare honour the then vice president talked about would be forever be immortalized.

There is a saying in Dagbani that ‘DOO KULI YA KOO YULI KU BORIGI’ meaning a man has gone but his name can never be forgotten. This second gentleman of our land was known for his benevolent altruism and it is a general sentiment that those who are in other political divides and share different political ideologies with him have attested to.

He was a man who desired to see the progress of others without any hidden malice, this was evidence in an eulogy given by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the 5th anniversary of the passing of the veep and he said when Nana Akufo-Addo was considering me for the position of vice presidential candidate, all of you know at that time, I was very much a novice in politics. I was not in politics so he had to do a lot of consultation on whether to select this person.

I know that one of the people who really stood up and made a case that yes, Nana, go for this man was Alhaji Aliu Mahama. He was very unflinching in his support’ We were graving for losing a father, grandfather, uncle, and a brother and now our tears for fear of living a solitary life has now been wiped out but no other person but his replica he has bequeathed to us in the person of Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama.

The former vice president was known to be a party man and his enormous contribution to the success of the DanquahBusia-Dombo tradition is a public knowledge. Issac Newton one of the finest physicists the world has ever produced once said and I quote ‘if I have done the public any service it is due to patient thought’ As I sit down patiently to reminisce on some of the philanthropic work of the late vice president it gives me hope and the believe that he has actually transmitted to us his replica.

This fellow he bequeathed to us has been able to succeed in building an enviable record in the field of academia and has executed his work professionally as the principal procurement officer of COCOBOD. The passion and zeal to see people succeed in their endeavors are that what define Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama.

From the lowest to the highest institution of knowledge and academic pursue his enthusiasm to see the growth of individuals is pervasive everywhere.An encounter that I recently had with a number of students in our public universities has given me the believed, that the philanthropic work the late vice was into has actually transcended to him.

He has over the years champion the activities of our elephant tradition up north with his generous support towards the work of the party and on every occasion, he does it with the will to do more. Not to mention the numerous citations he received for his outstanding contribution to the success and growth of various students bodies in our universities.

This is a person who believes not in what people can do for him but rather what he can do for them. He has made service to party and people an important tool in his life. We should remember that in the twilight of once life when all is said and done the quality of one life boils down to the quality of your contribution to other people progress.

He has in over the years succeeded in accomplishing and projecting the legacy the late vice president has left behind. His support and passion for the growth of the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party was honoured by students of Africa University College of Communication for his outstanding contribution to the activities of Tescon.

This was not the end another body that has seen his enormous contribution to the progress of student’s leadership bodies in our various universities was the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).This eleemosynary character seems to be running through his family both his maternal and the paternal side.

The victory Dr. Hilla Limann clinched in the 1979 general elections was as a result of the generous financial contribution of the late Alhaji Imoro Egala to the campaign efforts of Dr. Hilla Limann. This late extraordinary statesman Alhaji Imoro Egala left an indelible mark on the growth of Ghana COCOBOD.

He was among the few people post independence that distinguished themselves and set the trailblazer in excellent service to one country. This path Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is following is as a result of the inspiration he derives from the enormous contribution of his family to the betterment of Ghana.

BASHIRU MUSAH,

University Of Education Winneba

The writer is a student activist and a member of health physical education recreation and sports students association of university of education winneba.