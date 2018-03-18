Techiman Youth Demonstrates Against Fake Mallams

The Techiman Youth Association in the Brong Ahafo region on Sunday embarked on a monumental demonstration on against fake spiritualists, mallams and money doublers residing and defrauding people in the municipality

Speaking to Techiman based winners 98.5FM, the chairman of the Association, Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, hinted that the alleged Mallams and internet fraudsters allegedly amass wealth from innocent people in the municipality which has become a very hectic challenge to people in the municipality

Mr. Adjei bemoaned that the alleged fraudsters reside in areas where it is difficult to identify their corrupt and deceitful acts.

They defraud people with their little supernatural powers and threaten them with madness and death when they ever disclose it to anybody.

He added that the youth in the Techiman municipality would never sit and watch their people suffer losses from the alleged money doublers and mallams hence they have planned to get rid of them.

"We won't allow the alleged fraudsters to the little amount our people have for business and render them aimlessness" he stressed

Meanwhile, some of the Muslims who were part of the demonstration also lamented worrying situations where these spiritualists carry fake titles to defraud people.

They insist such people ought to be banned from their place of residence.