Kumasi Prison Benefits From Orbit Fan Project

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Prison says the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners should no longer remain the preserve of government in view of the numerous challenges associated with penal reforms.

He, has therefore, called on individuals and organisations to support his initiative at reforming prisoners and re-integration of ex-convicts.

Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, an NG, was speaking at the launch of his 'Support Operation 2,000 Orbit Fan campaign project at the Kumasi Central Prison.

The project seeks to solicit public support to fix fans in all Prison cells in the Ghana's Prisons to significantly reduce diseases associated with heat and congestion.

Dr Evans Oppong, an international evangelist based in UK, who said, he was touched by the Prisons ambassador's campaign was at the prison to donate 30 orbit fans as part of the campaign.

Dr Oppong told the GNA that after watching many documentaries on Ghana's Prisons by Crime Check Foundation, he found it necessary to support the ambassador's initiative to bring relief to the prisoners and to ensure that their dignity and human rights were not affected because of such challenges.

The Evangelist said, he was ready to partner Mr Kwarteng in his quest to make Ghana's Prisons centres of excellence and reform to reduce recidivism and crime in the country.

He has therefore made an additional promise of 30 orbit fans to be fixed at Sunyani prison next month.

He advised the youth to be wary of the dangers and psychological trauma of imprisonment to refrain from activities that could send them to prison.