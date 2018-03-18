James Agalga Is Not Fooling Anybody

He is a former Deputy Minister of the Interior under the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and so one expects the legally trained Mr. James Agalga to have a remarkable sense of the contours of the nation’s security terrain and apparatus. Unfortunately, what one got from the NDC’s Parliamentary Minority Spokesperson on the Interior, in the wake of the recent rash of armed robberies and targeted killings in the country, was nothing more than raw and visceral animus for the President and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia (See “Calls for ‘Dismissal’ of IGP Premature and Misplaced – Minority” Ghanaweb.com 3/2/18).

What we hear Mr. Agalga to be mischievously saying is that, somehow, the nation’s top security experts are all devoid of any blame, and that blame for the current security crisis wracking the country must be squarely placed on the shoulders of Dr. Bawumia, the Ex-Officio Head of the Ghana Police Service’s Council, and then on the shoulders of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the democratically elected Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. But even more pathetically, the Minority Spokesman on the Interior is calling for the entire Akufo-Addo government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be summarily removed from power.

Such call, of course, is scarcely surprising because the caller belongs to the most historically violent political party in postcolonial Ghana. You see, the National Democratic Congress, to which Mr. Agalga belongs and is, in fact, one of the front-row Spare-Tire Socialist operatives, was founded by Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, the infamous career coup-plotter. Going by his untenably warped logic, one wonders why the critic had not called for either the resignation of then-Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur or the removal of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, in the wake of the brutal contract-assassination of Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, then New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-North.

But even more significantly, in the wake of the apparent coverup of the investigations into the Danquah-Adu murder that saw the Principal Investigator and Commissioner of Police (COP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, summarily and abruptly bumped off the case by then-IGP John Kudalor, after which the initial narratives of the prime suspects began to rapidly change. Mr. Agalga, as already noted at the beginning of this column, was the Deputy Interior Minister, and so he must be privy to a lot of “classified” details about this case that most of us can only remotely speculate on or about. Mr. Agalga was also the Number-Two Man at the helm of the Interior Ministry when a Mercedes Benz truck loaded with some 100,000 (One-Hundred-Thousand) munitions, in the form of bullets, was intercepted at the Aflao border, so he ought to be able to tell us, Ghanaian citizens and taxpayers, precisely what happened to these munitions, since the Mahama regime never disclosed this aspect of the incident to the rest of the nation.

To-date, nobody knows whether the culprits were ever indicted, charged and prosecuted for illegally importing these munitions into the country. We also know for a fact, as it was widely reported by the media, that this was not the very first time that the Nigeria-originated truck had crossed into the country under suspicious circumstances. That the aforesaid bullets were unaccompanied by guns or assault rifles, is another angle of the story that may very well need to be explored by the present government. The current rash of armed robberies and rampant targeted killings of police officers and defenseless civilians did not crop up out of the blue, as it were. It was the veritable breastwork of the vigilante-minded operatives of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, exuberantly chaperoned by Mr. Mark “Talensi” Woyongo, with the able and eager assistance of Mr. Agalga, that set everything in motion.

It is also immitigably absurd to hear Mr. Agalga disingenuously imply that it is non-security experts like Messrs. Akufo-Addo and Bawumia who exclusively set our national security policy agenda, with absolutely no input, whatsoever, from our national security experts, and thus ought to squarely bear the brunt of the blame for any lapses. Well, he would be more credible if Mr. Agalga could forensically compare crime statistics under 8 years of Mills-Mahama and Mahama/Amissah-Arthur’s NDC-sponsored regime with that of the present Akufo-Addo Administration and tell us under which of the two major political parties Ghanaians have both fared better and more secure.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

March 17, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]