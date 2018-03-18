Dr. Bawumia To Brainstorm Job Creation With 250 Young Entrepreneurs

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to meet at least 250 young entrepreneurs to brainstorm on job creation, a key government promise to tackle rising unemployment.

The program which comes off Friday, 23, March 2018 at the Accra Digital Center is expected to be attended by a slew of government CEOs who will also interact with the young businessmen and women to learn of their concerns.

Dr. Bawumia who enjoys a youthful following is expected to share the government's efforts in removing barriers and bureaucracy associated with entrepreneurship.

The summit will also be addressed by the Business Development minister Ibrahim Awal Mohammed whose ministry supervises a $100m plan to fund start-ups and innovations.

Several other corporate CEO's will lead a panel discussion where young business owners will ask questions and get answers.

There will also be an on-the-spot business registration on the sidelines of the summit to help anyone take the first important step towards starting a business.

The Youth and Sports minister Isaac Asiamah has also expressed enthusiasm about the summit and expects the one-day programme to deepen the ministry's relationship with young business owners.

The jobs summit is organised by the National Youth Authority (NYA), a statutory body charged with moblising the country's creative potential into productive ventures.

The NYA recently pulled off a job creation feat when it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ECOBANK to hire 3,000 youths after they complete a three-month digital training program.

The deal which was recognised by President Nana Addo in his State of Nation Address is one of other initiatives which the NYA says is fine-tuning to help create jobs for the youth.

CEO of the National Youth Authority Emmanuel Asigri said the summit will see many unheard of young businesses share amazing stories of how they started and hopefully inspire others to keep believing in their own ability.

He said the summit is about discussing solutions for the youth and for government officials to appreciate the desire of the youth to see greater speed in support young businesses.

Participants are expected to register at nya-youth-summit.webflow.io/