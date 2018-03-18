Digital Entrepreneurship is the right skills for the Ghanaian youth

The rise of the internet and mobile has led to significant changes in the business world. Nearly half of the world has access to internet connection today. In 1995, it was less than 1%. [www.internetlivestats.com]

The average person now spends more time online than on TV and all other media combined. [Branding Bricks, 2017]

Currently, over 70% of the world youth are online [ITU Facts & Figures, 2017]. On average, we spend over 5,700 minutes per month—that’s over 90 hours. Almost 4 days! Four-fifth of that time spent online is on social media sites [Google Digital Garage, 2018].

That means we are spending about 80% of our online time socializing and sharing. None of which brings money to the table.

This trend in Internet usage is not different in Ghana. The graph below shows that.

On the same Internet we find ourselves socializing, a lot is happening.

In 2016, an estimated 1.61 billion people worldwide purchase goods online which amounted to GHS 8.6 trillion. Projections show a growth of up to GHS 18 trillion by 2020. –[statista.com]

The internet is really a big business platform that the youth can take advantage. The big challenge is the required Digital Skills. There is huge knowledge gap between what is needed to be successful on the internet and what most IT Training centers in Ghana teach.

This knowledge gad is what my series of post will be on right here Modern Ghana.

“IT’S DIGITIME FOR GHANA”- Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Enough of the This-is-a-mouse Training

Who are my audience?

Anyone interested in starting Internet Business

Startups

Marketing Professionals

Sales Professionals

Entrepreneurs, Business Owners and Business Managers

Tertiary Students & Graduates

National Service Personnel

Digital Marketing Professionals

Social Media Administrators

Anyone interested in Additional Income Stream

Anyone looking to enrich their CV with a recognized IT Certificate

Anyone who have time to work from home

For marketing and sales professionals, no two ways about it. You must have these skills. From 2013, the top two skills marketing departments looked for are: SEO|SEM Marketing and Digital & Online Marketing [LinkedIn & Hubspot Survey, 2016].

For those already employed, this will help secure your job. The future is Digital and you can't afford to miss the boat.

For the youth, this is a great opportunity to enrich our CV or start our own business and run it successfully online.

What are the job prospects?

Entrepreneur or Technopreneur

Virtual Assistance

SEO|SEM Specialist

Digital Marketing Manager

Online Marketing Coordinator

Website Administrator

Social Media Analyst

Social Media Administrator

Digital Manager

Digital Marketing Trainer

Domain Name Broker

Prerequisite Knowledge

Anyone who is able to manage a Facebook Page should be very comfortable with this training.

KEY CONTENT Internet & Website Overview Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Basic Internet Security Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Online & Cloud Business Tools Social Media Marketing (SMM) Digital Currency Trading Email Marketing Online Business Identity Video Marketing Content Curation & Creation Web Analytics Affiliate Marketing Google Analytics Network Marketing Blogging Virtual Assistance Google AdWords | AdSense Mobile Marketing Microsoft AdCenter Google Localization Yahoo Search Marketing Domain Name Trading Internet Business Setup

Each topic above is enough to start a business with. Relax, get yourself a cup of coffie as I bring you a weekly post.

I welcome you to the Digital Entrepreneurship Seris as I welcome myself to Modern Ghana. Le'ts get modern through Modern Ghana Platform

If the news is too good that you can not waith, then join my Telegram Group via t.me/InternetBusiness. We learn it everyday. You can also chat me via telegram on 0234 80 90 10. I will add you to the group.