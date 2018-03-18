modernghana logo

53 minutes ago | General News

Afadjato Climb: We Came, We Saw, Some Conquered, Others Got Cornered

MyJoyOnline
Scores of tourists scored a first when they dared the Afadjato climb 885meters into the Volta region sky as part of Joy FM's Ghana month - a tour of popular tourist sites in the country.

Standing that high above sea level, they got to see the sprawling greenery and peace that typify the countryside.

Travelling from Accra, participants expressed some strong determination to do the climb.

Host of Joy FM's Strong and Sassy, Naa Ashorkor and popular actor John Dumelo were part of about 50 tourists packed up with backups to brave this whole new world

"Here we come. We are ready to conquer", they chanted as they landed at the foot of the mountain trail. The tour guide warned they temper optimism with some reality that experienced legs use 45 minutes to finish the climb.

He asked that they move in twos - man and a woman - a tag team to support each other and who knows that after walking the mountain, they could walk the aisle.

