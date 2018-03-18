A Cry For Help! The Sorry State Of Epowano D/A Primary School

The children in the image above are not on an excursion to a chief priest's shrine. Neither are they in a palm wine tapper's 'showroom' for an experiment.

This is where pupils of Epowano D/A Primary School in the Shama District of the Western Region make themselves 'comfortable' for instructional hours.

The school, established in 2016 to train potential future leaders for the country, can boast of a student population of one hundred and seventy-two (172), currently being managed by a staff population of four (4), comprising two (2) trained teachers and two (2) Youth Employment personnel.

Asked whether or not government's attention had been drawn to the plight of the children and teachers of the school, a teacher, who preferred anonymity, cried, "We have written letters to several individuals for help but it seems no one is ready to help. Even the Education Directorate can't provide us textbooks".

The teacher further intimated that the school's curricular and extra-curricular activities have since been at the mercy of mother nature. The Hobson's choice has been to dismiss the children anytime the rain issues signs of an imminent visit and this has since taken a heavy toll on the children's academic progress.

In a 21st century Ama Ghana who celebrated her 61st Independence Anniversary just a couple of days ago, it's beyond sad to see her future leaders learn under such a demeaning condition.