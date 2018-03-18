Chiefs Warn Bekwai MP Joe Wise Over Ban On NPP Campaign

Traditional leaders of Kokofu- Abuoso, a farming community located within Bekwai constituency of Ashanti region have thrown a strong warning to the member of Parliament for the area Hon Joseph Osei Owusu and for that matter leadership of NPP never to set foot in the community to embark on any political campaign if he (MP) fails to extend a developmental support to the community and relieve them from the numerous crisis.

The member of Parliament according to charges leveled against him by the leaders of the community has never visited the community after he won the parliamentary seat through the massive support of residents during 2016 general elections let alone to inquire of the state of their welfare.

Residents of Kokofu-Abuoso who are known for their strong support for NPP are consumed by the perception that they don't fall within the jurisdiction of government since it appears that they have been totally rejected and relegated by governing authorities considering the myriads of challenges suffocating residents.

A farming community with a population of over 200 according to Nana Kwabena Fosu (kontihene) cannot boast of a befitting public lavatory and that the only existing public latrine which is currently in a dilapidated condition and poorly partitioned is shared in its usage by children,youth and adults altogether.

A shocking statement made by the Kontihene in an exclusive interview with THE PRESS RADIO indicates that the nudity of users of the public latrine are sometimes spied upon by other users of the opposite sex due to the poor partition.

*Poor Road network*

Abuoso community which is 16 miles drive away from Kumasi metropolis according to the Kontihene is characterized by a highly deplorable road network which as a result has discouraged several commercial drivers from plying the road.

"...before we get access to commercial vehicles (taxi), we have to call a taxi driver to come all the way from Kokofu to pick us from here at a high cost. Residents who cannot afford the fare will have no option than to walk for miles to Kokofu for a commercial vehicle" he sadly narrated.

When this reporter visited the community, he was shocked to his bones when he discovered that the state of Kindergarten 1 & 2 block of Abuoso M/A primary school was nothing to write home about.

The cracky nature of the block with eroded foundation as discovered by this journalist stands as a great threat to the life of students and therefore requires an immediate intervention from authorities.

The only existing government school with over 300 student population is highly limited in its access to a befitting place of convenience.

Nana Adwoa Baayie, Queen for the community lamented in his statement that students and teachers share a a poorly structured lavatory sited in a bushy location.

Premised on abovementioned challenges, the Queen called on the member of Parliament Hon Joseph Osei Owusu and the NPP led government to assist them in addressing the situation or forget about staging a campaign in the community come 2020 election period.