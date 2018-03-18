Now the good old days are gone, To God be the glory for reality is dawn- Life from of old;A story to be told Told of a society that blossomed like a lily Told of days we drunk in the same calabash Played football matches Drunk palm wine in batches But never ended up slanging matches For neighbourhoods were Virgin and divisions were merging.
Those were the days- Days,I was much older than I am today, Life was drunken by pleasure, Wives were heightened treasure Toil to children was joyful leisure We stood,elders sat and told fairy - tales The paths our father's constructed were not sold
Our story was thus,gold. Now the days are gone, And here,I speak of the good old days our smiles were innocent
Music made meaning to the kids It was kpana that made the hits Bamaya moved the feets Feok groomed the kids. But now,the good old days are gone And we may say the past is sold We may say society is dead- Dead to politics Dead to hatred Dead to vile envy We may say the bank of happiness is bankrupt The solid rock of brotherhood is broken. The days are gone And we may say, We may say neighbourhoods have become islands Progress a fairy wish land Mecies that tripled are now,cripled into curses. Now the good old days are gone, And so I cry,O great Christ Thy servant cries Save us from these crises For time has stolen the good old days And I seek those days. Read more on the blog;( ananpansah-ab.blogspot.com )
Tales Of The Good Old Days
Now the good old days are gone,
To God be the glory for reality is dawn-
Life from of old;A story to be told
Told of a society that blossomed like a lily
Told of days we drunk in the same calabash
Played football matches
Drunk palm wine in batches
But never ended up slanging matches
For neighbourhoods were Virgin and divisions were merging.
Those were the days-
Days,I was much older than I am today,
Life was drunken by pleasure,
Wives were heightened treasure
Toil to children was joyful leisure
We stood,elders sat and told fairy - tales
The paths our father's constructed were not sold
Our story was thus,gold.
Now the days are gone,
And here,I speak of the good old days our smiles were innocent
Music made meaning to the kids
It was kpana that made the hits
Bamaya moved the feets
Feok groomed the kids.
But now,the good old days are gone
And we may say the past is sold
We may say society is dead-
Dead to politics
Dead to hatred
Dead to vile envy
We may say the bank of happiness is bankrupt
The solid rock of brotherhood is broken.
The days are gone
And we may say,
We may say neighbourhoods have become islands
Progress a fairy wish land
Mecies that tripled are now,cripled into curses.
Now the good old days are gone,
And so I cry,O great Christ
Thy servant cries
Save us from these crises
For time has stolen the good old days
And I seek those days.
Read more on the blog;( ananpansah-ab.blogspot.com )
© ANANPANSAH,B ABRAHAM (AB)
(VILLAGE WRITER)
0241129910/0200704844