World Bank Group Senior Vice President And General Counsel Visits Ghana

World Bank Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Ms Sandie Okoro arrives in Ghana on Sunday, March 18th, 2018 for a four-day mission to Ghana, after which she will visit Liberia as part of a 6-day regional visit.

Sandie Okoro’s mission will enable her to understand how World Bank financed programs and projects are working on the ground. The mission will also afford her the opportunity to learn how the Bank’s recently decentralized legal services is working and how they can better support the Government’s program.

Ms Okoro will be accompanied by Chief Counsel, of the World Bank’s Africa Region, Sheila Braka Musiime.

In Ghana, she will pay courtesy calls on Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo and Her Ladyship Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to discuss Agile strategies the Bank and Government could employ in Ghana and learn about the justice sector’s accomplishments and challenges.

Ms Okoro will participate in roundtable discussions on The Political Economy [email protected]: Reflections on Democracy and Development and Gender Based Violence and Law Reforms.

Sandra Okoro will also visit the Climate Innovation Center at Ashesi University, to interact with beneficiaries of the project and discuss the dividends they have reaped from the Project.