Paramount Chief calls for government support as Jomoro Municipal Assembly is inaugurated

The Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council Awulea Annor Adjaye III has appealed to central government to initiate policies, programs and industrialized mechanisms to speed up development in Jomoro with the elevation to a Municipal status.

The Western part of Ghana had its share with seven (7) Districts ncluding Jomoro declared as newly created Municipal Assemblies.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the Western Nzema Paramount chief Awulae Annor Adjei III and his subchiefs, the Western Regional Deputy Minister, Mrs. Eugenia Kusi, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Mr. Paul Essien who doubles as Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs , Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Ernest Kofie, the Municipal Police Commander, Supt. Kankam Boadu, former District Chief Executives, Heads of Department, Assembly Members and other dignitaries.

Awulae Annor Adjaye III in his speech, addressed the Western Regional Deputy Minister, Mrs. Eugenia Kusi to channel her priorities to the President to establish good roads,deal with the state of insecurity in the Municipality to ensure economic and financial wellbeing of Jomoro Municipalility and its citizenry.

"The allegations of Municipality is simplicity recognition, therefore, 'Nananom' strongly believe that the addition of a good roads,will help boost the financial strength for development" he stressed.

He added that the construction of good roads and enhancing our security service to protect us will help reduce the burdens imposed on political leaders since commercial activities will move as fast as possible in the Municipality.

The Paramount Chief explained the construction of good roads will not only reduce the burdens imposed on the political leader or boost our businesses but it will also create employment avenue for the youth in the Municipality.

"Construction of good road will not only make it easier but also create jobs which His Excellency Nana Addo has made a key part in his agenda".

The Paramount Chief for Western Nzema Traditional Council made it known that peace and security is another key role in nation building, thus, calling for the establishment of good school buildings since our future generation depends on our children.

He also stressed that the Police Commander should empower his men to arrest and prosecute perpetrators who threaten the peace and security on his cherished land.

He emphasized in his address that, the request for the establishment of good roads at the durbar were a recall to President Nana Addo on his visit during the thank you tour on his land on August 8, 2017.

According to the Paramount Chief, the chiefs are eager ready to release land for any project to commence.

The Western Regional Deputy Minister, Mrs. Eugenia Kusi who performed the iinaugural ceremony on behalf of the first gentleman of the land, promised 'Nananom' and the general public to patiently await for the President to fulfill his promises' during his campaign tour.

The Honourable Minister tasked the people of Jomoro Municipal Assembly to forgo the past but rather, portray an exemplary lifestyle to uplift the the image of Jomoro high.

She again urged the public especially, the youth to abide by the laws governing the municipality to avoid bringing down the aims and objectives for the establishment of the Municipal Assembly.

Source: Hope FM

