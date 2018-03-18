Film On Women Sexual Reproductive Health Launched

A film documentary christened 'A Thousand Needles' on Women's Sexual Reproductive Health was launched in Accra at the weekend.

The documentary merges monologues, poetry, arts and a brutally honest script to explore the reality of living with women's sexual and reproductive health issues.

Following one characters journey particularly through the lens of chronic pelvic pain, the film shows how such issues impact the different facets of her life such as her relationships, career, mental health, identity and physical health among others.

The film seeks to show the stark realities of the experience of women's sexual and reproductive health issues that include; uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome.

Ms Nikitta Dede Adjirakor, the Executive Producer of the Film said there were many undermining conditions that women live with that they don't talk about regarding their sexual and reproductive health.

She said the documentary was also to create a space for conversation on women's sexual and reproductive through education, research and investment in women's health.

The Executive Producer said society has labelled such occurrences in women to be normal and usual hence such conditions should not stir up complaints and so forth from individual women who go through such pains.

She said the documentary seeks to help educate and eradicate the misconception society has regarding the critical issues that most women undergo as part of their sexual and reproductive health matters.

'A lot of women are going through a lot of issues all by themselves with others having no idea about' she said.

She added that women's bodies need to be taken seriously and this can only be done through awareness, adding that research is needed to be done on how women should live and take care of their bodies, calling on all to support such women in such distress.

Dr Samuel Antwi Oppong, a Consultant Gynaecologist, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital explained that the issues must concern the whole family setup and society as a whole to find solutions.

According to Dr Oppong, the problems start right from the development and functioning of the reproductive system that is from the beginning of menstruation all through the reproductive years.

He said the situation of abnormalities associated with menstrual flow and pregnancies should not be taken with a 'pinch of salt, adding that issues like cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, adenomyosis and endometriosis are things that disturb the smooth natural process of women's sexual health and productivity.

Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, the Chief Executive Officer of Salt and Light Ministries said women needed to be given the needed attention because they were multi-talented by nature, multi skilled, industrious, hardworking, passionate and committed to families.

She called for a holistic view of the emotional challenges women go through to understand them well and an alternative avenues for sexual education of women to demystify misconception relating to sexual reproductive issues.

She implored spouses, employers, families, parents and other stakeholders to appreciate women who have these natural circumstances so that they don't feel discriminated for God in his own wisdom made each and every one unique.

Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, Wife of the Former Vice President encouraged men to support women in such difficult moments, saying 'Such periods of pain and anguish are not the moments where men should be emotionally distant or abusive'.

She advised victims of such conditions not to shy away from repeatedly visiting the offices of their Doctors although they may at first seem to be a nuisance since that would be the only way to be attended to.

Ms Fareeda Serwaa Brobbey, the Founder of Endometriosis Foundation Ghana said as part of proper healthcare routine women should strive to have a proper eating habit consisting of vegetables and fruits, regular exercises to ease the situation.

She appealed to male counterparts to be supportive and caring for such women, stating that simple acts like hand massages and consoling words relief women of such conditions.