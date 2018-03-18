NPP Aspirant Pledges One Constituency, One Company

Mr Francis Opoku Sarfo, an aspirant contesting for the Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairmanship position of New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to strengthen the various constituencies in the region to make them economically viable.

He said if given the nod to lead the party in the region, he would register companies for each of the 29 constituencies and provide them with a seed capital so that the constituency executives could lobby for contract and use proceeds to run the party at the local level.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kenaysi number One in the Asutifi North District, Mr Sarfo popularly known as 'Chairman Jerry' stressed the need to support the constituencies so to limit their over-reliance on the government for political campaigns and other administrative work.

'We must motivate our members at the grassroots to engage in viable economic activities and businesses to reduce their over-expectation of government and state' he said.

If this is achieved, Mr Sarfo said the government would be in a better position to concentrate on its developmental mandate and use state resources to facilitate accelerated national development.

He observed that strength of the NPP remained at the various constituencies and polling station levels, adding the party would be able to remain in power for a longer period if much attention was focused on the grassroots.

Mr Sarfo noted that up to now some of the voter population particularly those at grassroots still did not understand certain ideologies and philosophies of the NPP, hence the need to empower the constituencies to enable them intensify campaign, reach out to the larger population sell the party's ideologies to them.

This would allow them to make informed choices in our subsequent general elections, the NPP aspirant added.

Mr Opoku said financial contributions of key individuals of the NPP who are well-to-do was necessary if the party was determined to retain power in Election 2020 and entreated those people to pool resources together and assist in the running of affairs of the party at the local level.

'We ourselves must endeavour to come together, identify and find lasting solutions to pertinent and peculiar problems facing our great party at the constituency and polling station levels', the aspirant added.

Mr Opoku called other contestants to base their campaign on issues and conduct their campaigns in a decorous manner devoid of insults, provocative and inflammatory statements.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA