Ghana's Constitution Mandates Creation, Alteration Of Regions

Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of new Regions has reiterated that the Constitution mandated the creation and alteration of regions.

He said 'This is the first time that the provisions of Article five of the 1992 Constitution on the creation or alteration of a region have been invoked. There is therefore, a duty call on all of us to ensure that we chart a course that is ultimately in the best interest of our people'.

Justice Brobbey was speaking at a public hearing organised by the Commission at Buipe in the Central Gonja District to allow people to give reasons as to why a new region should be created out of the Northern Region following a petition by the Gonja Traditional Area.

The Gonja Traditional Area and the Mamprugu Traditional Area petitioned the Commission to create two regions out of the Northern Region.

The Commission, which began public hearings in the region on Monday, will wind up its activities in the Gonja Traditional Area on March 19, and move to the Mamprugu Traditional Area from March 20, to March 25 for further public hearings.

Mr Mumuni Braimah Kamara, Nutrition Officer at Ghana Health Service in the Central Gonja District said the creation of the proposed region would expand health infrastructure for better health care for the people.

Mr Abochi Arimiyaw, a farmer in the Central Gonja District said the creation of the proposed region would encourage farmers in the area to produce more since the road networks leading to other regions would be put in good shape.

At a similar public hearing at Damongo in the West Gonja District, residents cited unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, ineffective administration, and need for peaceful co-existence as reasons for new regions to be created out of the Northern Region.

GNA

By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA