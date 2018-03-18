Armed Forces Poised To Counter Terrorism

Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Antwi Awuah Darkwa, Commanding Officer of the 69 Airborne Force in Tamale has assured of the Ghana Armed Forces' (GAF) readiness to counter any act of external aggression on the country.

He said the GAF especially the Airborne Force in Tamale was on high alert and combat ready as capacity of officers at the Unit had been enhanced through training.

Lt Col Darkwa gave the assurance when addressing the closing session of the Airborne Commando Course One of 2018 at the Airborne Force base in Tamale on Friday.

A total 38 officers graduated after completing the eight-week Airbone Commando Course One of 2018 Training, which equipped them for a greater service to the country.

Lt Col Darkwa said 'The Airborne Force started its first quarter training for 2018 based on the operational training directives received from our headquarters; Northern Command.'

He said the directive was aimed at achieving the training of additional personnel in the Unit to increase the percentage holding of qualified crack commandos and special forces troops capable of responding to the current asymmetric threats facing the world and gradually raising its ugly head within the sub-region.

He said the training objectives were met adding 'Instructors did not compromise on standards, 50 participants started and we have 38 graduating, 12 personnel could not make it, I wish them better luck next time.'

Lt Col Darkwa said 'With the support of the Military High Command and combined capabilities at the Airborne Force and the Air Force Base Tamale under the umbrella of the integrated parachute operating cell, we have seen this day materialised.'

He added that 'Today on parade stand additional seven India trained Special Forces personnel, 10 trained snipers trained by the United Kingdom Counter Terrorism Advisory Team and 51 graduands of the Airborne Commandoes, who will be awarded with their respective certificates and presented with their enviable Airborne Wings.'

Brigadier General Francis Ofori, General Officer Commanding the Northern Command advised especially young soldiers, who just joined the Command, to be professional and uphold the discipline that the GAF was noted for, asking them to always protect the civilian.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister congratulated the graduands for successfully completing the training asking them to continue to work to protect the country against internal and external aggression.