Mechanics Trained On How To Repair Boreholes

World Vision Ghana (WVG) and the Department of Community Development in the Sekyere East District have embarked on a training programme to equip mechanics in the district with the skills to repair broken down boreholes in their communities.

The aim is to promote community ownership and prompt repair of boreholes to ensure uninterrupted flow of potable water for the people in the rural communities.

Mr Emmanuel Arthur, District Community Development Officer, speaking at the opening of a five-day training workshop for some selected mechanics from 22 communities in the district at Seniagya, said the training had come at an opportune time.

He said repairing and maintenance of broken down community boreholes had been a major challenge in the district.

Mr Arthuir said the training of mechanics from the communities to repair the boreholes was a cost effective means of ensuring continuous access to safe drinking water by the community members.

Mrs. Georgina Harriet Nyamekeh, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Project Officer of the Sekyere East Cluster of WVG, said the motivation for the training was to ensure that all 1.6 million children in the district and their parents had easy access to potable and safe water.

She said WVG had in collaboration with the district assembly increased access to potable water in the district and there was the need for effective strategies to ensure that water systems were maintained at all times to prolong their lifespan.

Mr. Dogbe Nana Yaw, technical expert and facilitator for the training programme, called for effective community participation in the design and construction of community projects to ensure ownership.