Authorities To Enforce Night Driving Laws On Techiman-Kintampo Highway

As the Easter festivities gather momentum, the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) in collaboration with its key stakeholders will undertake night enforcement exercise at the Techiman-Kintampo highway to reduce road crashes.

Mr Kwesi Agyenim Boateng, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Head of the NRSC who disclosed this said the increasing trend of road crashes on the highway was partly due to overloading and speeding.

He said many of the heavy duty vehicles that plied the highway at night were noted for speeding, though their lighting systems were bad.

Speaking at a road safety education campaign organised by the commission in the Techiman Municipality, Mr Boateng said the NRSC would collaborate with the Techiman Municipal command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to undertake enforcement exercises.

He said it was mandatory that retro-reflective tapes were embossed on all heavy duty trucks that travelled at night and warned that offending drivers would be prosecuted.

Mr Boateng cautioned particularly the drivers who had problems with their lighting systems to repair them to avoid sanctions.

He admonished drivers in general to avoid speeding and drunk-driving, and adhere to road safety signs and regulations to control road accidents.

He expressed appreciation to the MTTD and the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) for their immense support towards road safety education and enforcement exercises in the region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Andrews Okonengye, the Techiman Municipal Commander of the MTTD, said the police would not tolerate any irresponsible and careless driving, and advised drivers to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy.

He warned drivers who did not have first aid boxes, spare tyres and fire extinguishers to procure some before it was too late for them and admonished those whose drivers' license had expired to renew them.

ASP Okonengye reminded the drivers that the road signs were erected to give them direction and painted the true picture of the road, and advised them to obey the signs.

The commercial drivers were sensitised on the Road Traffic Regulation, tyre safety, and vehicle maintenance.